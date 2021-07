The electric revolution is well and truly underway. Major manufacturers are spending billions of dollars on developing new battery technology, and even more on building new electric vehicles. While brands such as Tesla lead the crusade with the Model S and Model 3, other brands such as GMC are getting ready to revive classic names such as Hummer in the quest for electric dominance. These cars promise to reduce emissions and be eco-friendly in general, but according to some experts, electric cars pose a great danger to both firefighters, and our limited water supplies when they are involved in fire-causing accidents.