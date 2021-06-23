(video) Gary Porpoise Sports Bar #16 – Grand Opening!

An international shapeshifting duo, KMLN (pronounced "Kameleon") unites Italian producer/multi- instrumentalist Christopher Tooker and Canadian producer/fashion designer Shawna Hofmann. May it be a prime time or sunrise set, they adapt and deliver sets that blow your mind and bring your dance skills to the next level. Live instruments, syncopation, organic meets modern, future meets past. As interplanetary travelers and cultural explorers, the KMLN ship bends time through sound, blending elements of deep house/techno and global/future bass, moving through tempos with layers and layers of mind altering colors.With the support of artists such as Acid Pauli, Damian Lazarus, Mira, Nico Stojan, Bedouin, DOP, Nicola Cruz and more, KMLN keeps surprising and raising the bar hitting #8 top 100 releases, #4 deep house, #4 electronica /downtempo on Beatport. With write ups and features on publications such as XLR8R, Dancing Astronaut, Ear Milk, Resident Advisor, Ibiza Voice and making it into Beatport's "must hear deep house", their music is found on labels such as Crosstown Rebels, Sol Selectas, Touch of Class and Endless.