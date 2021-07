BMW has been on quite a product offensive strategy since the start of this year in India, launching new models in the 2-Series and the 3-Series range and also bringing the all-new 6 Series Gran Turismo to India. BMW has now followed it up with the launch of the 5-Series facelift in India. The 2021 BMW 5-Series has been priced from INR 62.90 lakh in India, going up to INR 71.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The new BMW 5-Series is available in three variants - one petrol and two diesel - and here's how each of the variants have been priced.