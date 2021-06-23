Time Warp Announces Editions in Germany and Brazil for 2022

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleRenowned techno brand Time Warp announced that they have set their sights on 2022 with editions in Germany and Brazil. Over the years, Time Warp has dominated the techno scene with stunning production displays and stacked lineups that are filled with some of the top talent on the planet. Due to the pandemic, they were forced to cancel their 2020 edition and as uncertainty about the safety of festivals in Europe continues to loom, they will not be hosting an edition in 2021 either. Instead, Time Warp has set their sights on making a grand return in 2022 with two fantastic festivals, one at their home in Mannheim, Germany, and the other in São Paulo, Brazil.

