Time Warp Announces Editions in Germany and Brazil for 2022

The idea here is that Colour Haze never got to tour to support the release of 2020’s We Are (review here), so they’re heading out now to do so. Worth noting that it’s a different band hitting the road than the one that made the album, though, with Mario Oberpucher taking over on bass and organist/synthesist Jan Faszbender seeming to have departed as well. Fair enough. The fact that Colour Haze are getting out to do shows at all is, of course, welcome, though the band has had a number of projects underway recently, including a remix/remaster of Los Sounds de Krauts (review here), writing for another new album and putting together a live record from odds and ends they managed to get out in 2020.