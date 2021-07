Serengeti National Park is a conservation area located in the Mara and Simiyu regions of Tanzania. The park itself is 14,763 km2 or 5,700 sq mi in size, and is composed largely of savannah, a type of expansive grassland. The word Serengeti is derived from the Maasai term siringet which translates roughly to ‘the place where the land runs on forever’. The park is full of a wide variety of animals, including some of the largest and most impressive in the world, such as African lions, giraffes, African elephants and rhinoceroses. For this reason, the Serengeti National Park is an extremely popular destination for guided safari tours.