Elgin, IL

Elgin's David C Cook office building to be demolished

By James Fuller
Daily Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA part of Elgin history is about to become history as the David C Cook company announced Wednesday it will demolish the 120-year-old 850 N. Grove Ave. property. The decision follows an intense 12 months when residents in the Northeast Neighborhood Association and fans of local history made public appeals to developers and tried to gain landmark status for the structure. Both efforts failed, pinning the sole hopes for keeping the building standing on twelfth-hour negotiations between the company and Judson University. Those discussions, too, failed to grant clemency to the 24,000-square-foot office space.

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

