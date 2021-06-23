Dermott could be moved before the expansion draft, and other trade insights from Frank Seravalli
In his new feature column, right here on the Nation Network over on Daily Faceoff (not so humblebrag) Frank Seravalli assembled a list of 20 players who are very much the topic of trade conversation this summer. And while our little corner of the internet likes to focus on potential Rielly or Marner moves, the one that Frank suggests is a far more likely one for the Leafs, and that is trading Travis Dermott in advance of the Seattle expansion draft.theleafsnation.com