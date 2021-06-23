Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Dermott could be moved before the expansion draft, and other trade insights from Frank Seravalli

By Jon Steitzer
theleafsnation.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn his new feature column, right here on the Nation Network over on Daily Faceoff (not so humblebrag) Frank Seravalli assembled a list of 20 players who are very much the topic of trade conversation this summer. And while our little corner of the internet likes to focus on potential Rielly or Marner moves, the one that Frank suggests is a far more likely one for the Leafs, and that is trading Travis Dermott in advance of the Seattle expansion draft.

theleafsnation.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Marner
Person
Jake Debrusk
Person
Kyle Dubas
Person
Denis Malgin
Person
Sam Reinhart
Person
Evander Kane
Person
Frank Seravalli
Person
Nic Petan
Person
Dougie Hamilton
Person
Jack Eichel
Person
Dante Fabbro
Person
Travis Dermott
Person
Travis Konecny
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Nation Network#Leafs#The Expansion Draft#Rfa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Sports
News Break
Hockey
Related
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Toronto Maple Leafs: Travis Dermott Trade Rumours

As we get closer to the NHL expansion draft, NHL entry draft, and NHL free agency, the more we see rumors start to surround the Toronto Maple Leafs. We have already heard that the Vancouver Canucks might have an interest in Alex Kerfoot. Then there are the rumors of Toronto being interested in Dougie Hamilton.
NHLSports Illustrated

2021 Expansion Draft Preview: East Division

Last week, I previewed the North Division teams for the 2021 expansion draft. You can read the breakdowns here. The mini previews continue with the East Division. Which teams should we expect each franchise to expose and protect? Which players are most likely to attract the Kraken’s tentacles?. First, here’s...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Blues, Rangers, Bruins, Avalanche, Maple Leafs, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is an update on the St. Louis Blues and a possible Vladimir Tarasenko trade. Meanwhile, the New York Rangers will be buying out Tony DeAngelo’s contract. Will the Boston Bruins target both Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Conor Garland? Could defenseman Cale Makar receive an offer sheet this summer? Finally, could goaltender Frederik Andersen remain with the Toronto Maple Leafs?
NHLPosted by
The Game Haus

What Should Boston Do with Jake DeBrusk?

Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk had a very promising start in his first two NHL campaigns. Producing 43 goals and 42 assists in those two seasons, it looked as if the Bruins made the right choice by drafting him 14th overall in 2015. However, DeBrusk’s play began to slow down. In 2021, DeBrusk finished the shortened season with only 5 goals and 9 assists.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Flames News & Rumors: Tkachuk, Tarasenko, Monahan & More

In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, we’ll look at the supposed rumblings that Matthew Tkachuk wants out of town. One former NHL defenceman suggested Tkachuk could be moved to the St. Louis Blues in exchange for Vladimir Tarasenko. That isn’t the only trade rumour circulating about the Flames. TSN’s Darren Dreger said he believes Sean Monahan may be on his way out this summer and was nearly traded last offseason. Last but not least, we’ll look at Mark Giordano’s future the club as the Seattle expansion draft gets closer by the day.
NHLchatsports.com

Boston Bruins: Buffalo Reporters Eichel Trade Possibilties is Laughable

BUFFALO, NY - JANUARY 26: Jack Eichel #9 of the Buffalo Sabres celebrates after scoring on the New York Rangers during the second period at KeyBank Center on January 26 , 2021 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Kevin Hoffman/Getty Images) Over the summer, there is going to change to...
NHLbostonhockeynow.com

BHN Daily: Bruins Should Say No To Oliver Ekman-Larsson Trade

The Boston Bruins need to count their blessings that they didn’t acquire Arizona Coyotes captain Oliver Ekman-Larsson on the NHL trade market last offseason and not try to trade for him now. The Bruins came really close to acquiring Oliver Ekman-Larsson last offseason. In the end, though, neither they nor...
NHLPosted by
Pro Hockey Rumors

An expansion draft primer for the Pittsburgh Penguins

Over the next few weeks, we will be breaking down each team’s situation as it pertains to the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft. Which players are eligible, who will likely warrant protection and which ones may be on the block to avoid the risk of losing them for nothing? Each team is required to submit its protection lists by 4 PM CDT on July 17th. The full eligibility rules can be found here, while CapFriendly has an expansion tool to make your own lists.
NHLPosted by
Pro Hockey Rumors

18 players exempt from expansion draft due to injury

One of the clauses in the expansion draft rules states that players still under contract but not expected to play again due to long-term or chronic injury will be exempt from the draft. In some cases, that allows a team that would normally need to protect them because of a no-movement clause to use that slot on someone else, or at least to avoid going through the paperwork to have them waive it. CapFriendly reports that this year, 18 players have been deemed exempt from the draft:
NHL1stohiobattery.com

Kevin Stenlund: Expansion Draft Fodder?

The roster has not fully taken shape yet as the offseason has only just started. The Blue Jackets though wasted no time in making sure that they had Swedish forward Kevin Stenlund on board. Stenlund was extended for a one-year after finding himself as a regular in the Blue Jackets...
NHLPosted by
Pro Hockey Rumors

An expansion draft primer for the New York Rangers

Over the next few weeks, we will be breaking down each team’s situation as it pertains to the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft. Which players are eligible, who will likely warrant protection, and which ones may be on the block to avoid the risk of losing them for nothing? Each team is required to submit their protection lists by 4:00 PM CDT on July 17th. The full eligibility rules can be found here, while CapFriendly has an expansion tool to make your own lists.
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Sabres to trade Jack Eichel within days; unlikely to the Rangers

Feb 18, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel (9) skates during warmups prior to the Sabres’ game against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports. There’s a lot of speculation going on right now concerning Jack Eichel. What we...
NHLYardbarker

Kraken Expansion Draft Options: Hurricanes’ Foegele or Bean?

The Seattle Kraken will have to make a tough decision on which player to select from the Carolina Hurricanes roster during the upcoming expansion draft. Based on the roster as it currently stands, it looks like the choice will be between Warren Foegele and Jake Bean. A trade could occur, which will allow Carolina to protect one or both of these players, but for this exercise, we assume both are available. Seattle general manager Ron Francis should know both these players pretty well, as each was drafted by the Hurricanes when he was involved in Carolina’s hockey operations department. Here are the pros and cons to selecting each player:
NHLchatsports.com

Canucks Expansion Draft Trade Targets: 4 Hurricanes that could bolster Vancouver’s depth

In some ways, the Carolina Hurricanes were the anti-thesis of the Vancouver Canucks in 2020-21. That might be a little harsh, but nearly everything went right for Carolina this season. Their defence continued to be one of the league’s best, they boasted one of the deepest rosters in the NHL, and their starting goaltender of the future became their starter of the present in Alex Nedeljkovich.
NHLYardbarker

Oilers’ Oscar Klefbom Ruled Not Exempt from NHL Expansion Draft

Some may say this is not a surprise, but Edmonton Oilers defenseman Oscar Klefbom is NOT exempt from the upcoming NHL expansion draft. There was talk his injury situation and not playing at all this past season might lead to the Oilers not being forced to protect him. That said, Klefbom’s name was not on a list of 18 players the NHL released on Monday that wouldn’t be available to the Seattle Kraken.
NHLbleachernation.com

Report: Alex Nylander Will Be Exempt for the Blackhawks in the Expansion Draft

The upcoming Seattle Kraken Expansion draft just got a little bit easier to manuver for the Chicago Blackhawks. According to a report from The Athletic’s Scott Powers, it appears that Alex Nylander will be exempt from needing to be protected in the draft. Per Powers’ sources, Nylander is being considered...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Oilers Need to Leave Klefbom Unprotected In Expansion Draft

On Monday, the NHL announced that 18 players would be exempt from the upcoming Seattle Kraken expansion draft due to injury. Noticeably absent from the list is Edmonton Oilers defenceman Oscar Klefbom, who missed the entire 2020-21 season with a shoulder injury that was operated on in late March. The...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Toronto Maple Leafs Should Re-Sign Joe Thornton…To Coach

The Toronto Maple Leafs have an assistant coaching position available, so why not re-sign Joe Thornton to fill the void?. When the Toronto Maple Leafs signed Joe Thornton last year, it was win-win for both parties. Toronto wanted to add experience and leadership in the dressing room, while Jumbo wanted to come play near his hometown and try to win a Stanley Cup.