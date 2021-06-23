Dermott could be moved before the expansion draft, and other trade insights from Frank Seravalli

The Seattle Kraken will have to make a tough decision on which player to select from the Carolina Hurricanes roster during the upcoming expansion draft. Based on the roster as it currently stands, it looks like the choice will be between Warren Foegele and Jake Bean. A trade could occur, which will allow Carolina to protect one or both of these players, but for this exercise, we assume both are available. Seattle general manager Ron Francis should know both these players pretty well, as each was drafted by the Hurricanes when he was involved in Carolina’s hockey operations department. Here are the pros and cons to selecting each player: