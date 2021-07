THURSDAY - FRIDAY. As the high pressure system in the Atlantic slides away from the US, our rain chances will increase with an approaching front. Expect stormy conditions beginning this afternoon with numerous showers lingering into Friday. Slow-moving showers and storms may lead to localized flooding, especially along higher elevations to the west. The Storm Prediction Center has even placed the eastern part of our area under a Marginal Risk of severe storms this afternoon. Temperatures also cool from the upper 80s Thursday, to the upper 70s and low 80s Friday.