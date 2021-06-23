Cancel
Miss Universe Andrea Meza Gets Tested for HIV

POZ
POZ
 7 days ago
Merely a month after being crowned Miss Universe in 2021 at the 69th annual competition, Andrea Meza is already using of the power of her crown to make a positive impact. To help spotlight National HIV Testing Day on June 27, the former Miss Mexico took a rapid HIV test at GMHC in New York City on June 21. The testing event was organized by the Latino Commission on AIDS, which has been partnering with the Miss Universe Organization for the past 15 years to spread HIV awareness.

POZ

POZ

POZ is the nation’s leading brand about HIV/AIDS. Offering unparalleled editorial excellence, POZ and POZ.com are identified by our readers as their most trusted sources of information about the disease. Serving the community of people living with and those affected by HIV/AIDS since 1994, POZ chronicles the AIDS pandemic domestically—and around the world.

