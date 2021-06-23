Miss Universe Andrea Meza Gets Tested for HIV

Merely a month after being crowned Miss Universe in 2021 at the 69th annual competition, Andrea Meza is already using of the power of her crown to make a positive impact. To help spotlight National HIV Testing Day on June 27, the former Miss Mexico took a rapid HIV test at GMHC in New York City on June 21. The testing event was organized by the Latino Commission on AIDS, which has been partnering with the Miss Universe Organization for the past 15 years to spread HIV awareness.