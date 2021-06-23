Cancel
PJM, stakeholders to consider 'circuit breakers' in scarcity power pricing system

By Jared Anderson
spglobal.com
 7 days ago

PJM Interconnection stakeholders June 23 approved a path forward to address the need for "circuit breakers" to limit market participant risk within PJM's scarcity pricing system through which locational marginal power prices could reach or exceed $12,050/MWh for extended periods. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize...

www.spglobal.com
State
Texas State
