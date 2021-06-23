PJM, stakeholders to consider 'circuit breakers' in scarcity power pricing system

WaterMate is a new fully automated plant watering system that uses solar power and sensors to irrigate your greenhouse or indoor garden. The solar powered watering plant kit has been designed by a team of engineers based in Cardigan within the United Kingdom and offers an application controlled versatile irrigation system to help keep your plants and crops in perfect condition. The plant watering kit is available as a DIY version as well as ready to fit kits for greenhouses up to 6 m² or poly tunnels up to 40 m². You will need your own 12V pump, or use a garden hose.