As the Roselle United Methodist Church Community Food Pantry tries to meet local needs, it is looking to move and double its space. The pantry, located in the church basement at 206 Rush St., has been serving residents of Roselle, Bloomingdale and Medinah since 2015. With roughly 50 volunteers, new trucks for delivering goods, and an increase of recipients since the start of the pandemic, pantry leaders are seeking to expand.