Initial development plans are in the works for three Filer Twp. parcels

PANA — The Pana City Council approved a series of financial incentives on Monday night to bring the development of a Jack Flash Travel Center to downtown Pana. The development will cover an entire city block and will look some- what like their store, shown here, which is located in Altamont. Lisa Wortman, a spokesperson for Wortman Development, LLC, said the new facility will bring “A fresh, appealing look to Pana,” and will feature “Food and prod- ucts not currently found in Pana.” See story below.