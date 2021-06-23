Initial development plans are in the works for three Filer Twp. parcels

The Housing Assistance Corporation intends to apply for the USDA Rural Development’s Housing Preservation Grant to assist very low-income households located in Transylvania County, with necessary renovations to improve the basic livability of the home, as well as repairs to items affecting health, safety, and the ability to function effectively in the home. Examples include: repairing or replacing electrical wiring, foundations, roofs, insulation, heating systems, water disposal systems, and installing handicap accessibility features. The statement of work will be available for review upon request. We are accepting public comments until July 15, 2021 at 214 North King Street. Hendersonville N.C. 28792. The Housing Assistance Corporation is an equal opportunity employer/program.