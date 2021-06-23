Cancel
Initial development plans are in the works for three Filer Twp. parcels

By Scott Fraley
manisteenews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFILER TWP. — Preliminary plans are coming together for the development of three parcels owned by Filer Township. Known as the “Hamlet of Filer Township” the site is located between Merkey and Red Apple roads along U.S. 31. Officials hope to use the site as the epicenter of a mixed-use...

www.manisteenews.com
Politicscovingtonweekly.com

STPL Initiates Strategic Plan Process

COVINGTON- The St. Tammany Parish Library has begun the process to create a Strategic Plan for services. After a series of special meetings last week, the St. Tammany Parish Library Board of Control selected Carson Block Consulting, out of a pool of six total applicants who responded to the Request for Proposals, to implement the planning process.
Laurens County, SCgolaurens.com

District 55 board approves 2021-2022 reopening plan

At Monday’s Laurens District 55 Board of Trustees meeting, the board was asked to approve the 2021-2022 reopening plan. The board was asked to approve the second draft of the plan. The first draft was previously published and the second draft was released last week. The drafts were created with...
San Diego County, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Nolan’s report: County supervisors approve green-sector internship and community grant programs

Board members unanimously vote to establish green-economy work experiences for disconnected young adults. The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to approve a plan providing 16- to 24-year-olds with paid internships in green-sector jobs. The goal of the Youth Environment/Recreation Corp program, according to County Staff, is to...
greercitizen.com

Developments planned in Greer

The City of Greer’s Planning Advisory Committee reviewed four potential projects last week, including three new subdivisions and an asphalt plant. Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.
Revere, MAreverejournal.com

City of Revere Announces the Revere Workforce Development Plan

The City of Revere in partnership with Metropolitan Area Planning Council has completed the first-ever Revere Workforce Development Plan. Building on the work of the Next Stop Revere master plan, this newly completed plan charts a course for increased investment in local workforce development opportunities. “Our workforce was hit hard...
Pana, ILBreeze-Courier

Pana Development Plan Approved

PANA — The Pana City Council approved a series of financial incentives on Monday night to bring the development of a Jack Flash Travel Center to downtown Pana. The development will cover an entire city block and will look some- what like their store, shown here, which is located in Altamont. Lisa Wortman, a spokesperson for Wortman Development, LLC, said the new facility will bring “A fresh, appealing look to Pana,” and will feature “Food and prod- ucts not currently found in Pana.” See story below.
Maryville, MOmaryvilleforum.com

Plans scrapped for senior housing development

MARYVILLE, Mo. — A proposed cooperative housing development for seniors will not go forward due to a lack of interest, the company told Maryville city officials last week. In a letter to the city, Ray Bisbee, the CEO of the company — Ewing Properties — that was backing The Estates of Maryville: A Vintage Cooperative Community, said that the company had been unable to reach its target of selling half the homes in the development, and so will scrap its plans for construction.
RetailAZFamily

New ASU development in the works

A brand new development near ASU is in the works. It will be about ten million square feet of retail, restaurants, housing, hotels, and offices.
Madison, SDamazingmadison.com

FEMA provides $3M to the City of Madison for flood damage repair

FEMA is awarding more than three-million dollars in public assistance funding to the City of Madison for repairs to the Park Creek embankment system. The assistance is available under a major disaster declaration issued in November of 2019. The city of Madison has been awarded one-point-nine million dollars to repair...
Centre County, PAState College

Centre County Opens New Program for Funding Affordable Housing Projects

Centre County on Tuesday opened a new program for awarding funds to support affordable housing projects. The Construction and Acquisition/Rehabilitation for Sustainable Housing (CASH) Program will grant money from the county’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund for housing projects that serve individuals with a gross household income below 100 percent of the Area Median Income for Centre County, a figure that is adjusted annually by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Victoria, TXvictoriatx.org

Development Services assistant director appointed to international code committee

City of Victoria Assistant Director of Development Services Rick Madrid has been appointed to the International Code Council’s Residential Energy Code Consensus Committee for a three-year term. In this role, he will contribute to the development of building codes that promote energy efficiency and energy conservation in the construction of new residential buildings. The codes developed by the committee will form part of the International Energy Conservation Code, a set of efficiency standards used in all fifty states and multiple countries. Madrid is recognized through the International Code Council as a certified building official.
Vidor, TXthevidorian.com

Vidor Street, Drainage and Flood grant projects almost $28 million

The City of Vidor has applied for or received nearly $28 million in grant funding for flood and drainage projects financed by Hazard Mitigation and Community Development Block Grants. Two of the five Hurricane Harvey related disaster recovery or hazard mitigation grants applied for have been approved and have a combined value of more than $21.5 million. Vidor was recently approved for a $15.9…
Clark County, KYWinchester Sun

Clark County residents surveyed on industrial solar panel facilities

Clark County residents were sent a survey regarding the implementation of solar panels in the county, and the results are in. When asked “Do you favor or oppose allowing industrial-scale solar facilities in Clark County’s agricultural zone,” 61 percent of the 1,335 who participated in the survey opposed that notion. Twenty-five percent were in favor, while 14 percent remain unsure.
Transylvania County, NCtransylvaniatimes.com

USDA Rural Development's Housing Preservation Grant

The Housing Assistance Corporation intends to apply for the USDA Rural Development’s Housing Preservation Grant to assist very low-income households located in Transylvania County, with necessary renovations to improve the basic livability of the home, as well as repairs to items affecting health, safety, and the ability to function effectively in the home. Examples include: repairing or replacing electrical wiring, foundations, roofs, insulation, heating systems, water disposal systems, and installing handicap accessibility features. The statement of work will be available for review upon request. We are accepting public comments until July 15, 2021 at 214 North King Street. Hendersonville N.C. 28792. The Housing Assistance Corporation is an equal opportunity employer/program.