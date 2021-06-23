SPECIAL EPISODE: An Interview With Burt Ward
"Holy podcast, Batman!" We are thrilled to welcome The Boy Wonder himself, Burt Ward to the show. Craig and Brandon are joined by special guest co-host Gus Gordon to talk all things Batman with the co-star of the enormously popular 1960's series Batman. Burt shares stories of his time on screen and off with Adam West and the cavalcade of special guest stars on the show. He also speaks about his love for rescue dogs and his Gentle Giants pet food. Sit back, listen for the red phone and be ready in a moments notice to head to the bat cave!www.nprillinois.org