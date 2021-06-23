Triple-A pitchers at Dell Diamond can't escape MLB's crackdown on foreign substances

After fumbling through a recent press conference, freezing for several seconds when asked if he had ever used Spider Tack, Yankees ace Gerrit Cole has emerged, for better or worse, as the face of MLB’s current conundrum regarding illegal foreign substances. The All-Star right-hander was a deer in the headlights when grilled about foreign substances last week, but seemed much more prepared when the subject was raised Wednesday after his start against Toronto. Cole delivered eight strong innings, limiting the Blue Jays to four hits and two runs in the winning effort, but admitted he was laboring for much of that outing.