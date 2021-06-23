Cancel
Triple-A pitchers at Dell Diamond can't escape MLB's crackdown on foreign substances

Austin American-Statesman
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROUND ROCK — Major league baseball's sticky situation extends to the minor leagues, and it was on display at Dell Diamond earlier this week. Umpires patted down pitchers in the Oklahoma City-Round Rock games Monday and Tuesday after a directive that intends to crack down on the use of foreign substances. An MLB investigation shows doctoring the ball can increase the spin rate and movement of pitches.

