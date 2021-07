Amazon is offering 3 Free Months of Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ with the purchase of Fire TV Cube, Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Stick 3rd-gen, or Fire TV Lite, which are all on sale at their lowest prices ever for Prime Day. The purchase of various Fire tablets also qualifies you for this deal. The offer is valid for all new subscribers or past subscribers that haven’t had a subscription in the past 30 days. There’s nothing special that you need to do to get this deal. Just purchase a Fire TV or Fire Tablet between now and midnight on June 22 and you’ll receive an email with a code that can be used to redeem your 3 free months of service. At a regular price of $13.99 per month for this streaming bundle, it’s worth just under $42.