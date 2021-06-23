Cancel
Presidential Election

Ranked-Choice Voting Gets A Prime-Time Shot Under New York City's Bright Lights

By Domenico Montanaro
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 8 days ago
An important election takes place Tuesday in New York City. But beyond who wins the mayoral primaries there, what happens could have consequences for how millions of Americans vote in the future. That's because the city is using ranked-choice voting for the first time in decades. The method, which allows...

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news
#Plurality Voting#New York City#Early Voting#Prime Time#New York Race#Bright Lights#Americans#Democratic#Republican#A New Yorker#Wnbc Telemundo#Politico Marist#Fairvote
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS News

Eric Adams' lead tightens in New York City Democratic mayoral primary after unofficial ranked-choice tally

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams holds a slim lead in the New York City Democratic mayoral primary, with a two-point edge over former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia in the latest round of incomplete and unofficial election results released Wednesday. It was the second time in two days that election officials tabulated the ballots and released the results of New York City's first citywide ranked-choice election.
New York City, NYBirmingham Star

New York City Mayor Race Hobbled by Counting Error

New York Democratic voters continued to fret Thursday after a massive error in the tallying of votes for the mayoral primary election Tuesday cast doubt on the city's election process. The first results released by the city's Board of Elections, which showed candidate and Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams with...
New York City, NYthefulcrum.us

Despite tally blunder, New York gets positive reviews for ranked-choice election

A tallying error by the New York City Board of Elections threw the otherwise smoothly run ranked-choice voting primary into disarray on Tuesday. The Board of Elections accidentally included 135,000 test ballots in its unofficial vote tally, but has not yet counted the more than 124,000 absentee ballots. The erroneous results showed Kathryn Garcia within reach of overtaking Eric Adams' lead, but now the actual standings in the Democratic mayoral primary are unclear.
New York City, NYDaily Beast

These Corrupt, Incompetent Hacks Turned NYC Into a Hotbed of Voter Suppression

Though liberal New Yorkers like to imagine the horrors of voter suppression and hyper-politicized election administration are relegated to Republican-dominated states, the failures of democracy can be found far closer to home. In New York, a patronage-ridden Board of Elections has been frustrating voters for years, making the city and the state a national embarrassment.
New York City, NYVox

New York City released a new ranked-choice tally showing a close race

New York City’s board of elections tried a do-over with its ranked-choice voting tally Wednesday, reallocating ballots from last week’s mayoral race for the second time. (Their first attempt ended in a debacle, as they mistakenly included about 135,000 “test” ballots in the count.) The announcement of the still incomplete...
New York City, NYamericanpeoplenews.com

New York City’s Bonkers Mayoral Vote Count

If you don’t remember Election Day of 2019 in New York City, you’re not alone. In that low-turnout year, thanks to a push by Common Cause to get the measure on the ballot, Gotham voters agreed by a three-to-one margin to amend the City Charter to implement ranked-choice voting (RCV) starting with the next mayoral race, in 2021. We were told that the adjustment would decrease negative campaigning and produce winners who had proved successful at building coalitions. Also it would streamline the voting process and save money by obviating the need for a runoff vote, previously triggered when no candidate in a party primary received 40 percent of the vote. Voting a second time with the exact same slate would be so tedious that an ultra-low turnout for the runoff would be expected. Who knows what kind of candidate might prevail in such a scenario? New York is weird enough without having to worry about such eventualities.
Presidential ElectionKTEN.com

NYC Board of Elections throws mayoral primary into chaos by counting test ballots

The campaign to become New York City's next mayor has come in for another twist. On Tuesday, the City Board of Elections released new numbers that suggested Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams' lead in the Democratic primary had narrowed in the first set of tabulated ranked-choice voting results. Former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia, in this preliminary count, had nearly closed the gap, giving Adams a two-point lead.
New York City, NYKilleen Daily Herald

Confusion surrounds vote count in NYC mayoral primary

NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams appeared to lose much of his lead in the Democratic primary for mayor of New York City Tuesday, only to have the results thrown into question hours later when elections officials abruptly retracted their latest report on the vote count. As...
Hempstead, NYhofstra.edu

NYC Uses Ranked-Choice Voting

NBC News (also carried on MSN.com and Yahoo News, among other outlets): “Voters supported progressive policies on ballot initiatives. Now Republicans are pushing back.”. Salon.com: “New York experiments with new voting system in chaotic mayoral race: Breakthrough or disaster?”. Fox 5 NY: Race for Mayor:
Brooklyn, NYGotham Gazette

‘All Kathryn Number Twos’: Garcia Looks to Absentee Ballots and Ranked Choices for Path to Victory

Kathryn Garcia still sees a path to becoming New York City’s next mayor, despite the fact that the initial tally of in-person Democratic primary votes puts her in third place behind Eric Adams and Maya Wiley. Garcia, like Wiley, is confident that her campaign is “on the pathway to victory” with 120,000-plus absentee votes still to be counted and the ranked-choice runoff to come, she told Gotham Gazette’s Ben Max as she reflected on her candidacy and the uncertain state of the race in a recent episode of the Max Politics podcast.
Electionsgwinnettforum.com

BRACK: New York’s use of ranked choice voting is major system test

JUNE 25, 2021 | There were major political results in New York City this week, as citizens there held a primary to determine who will be the Democratic candidate for mayor. Weak Republican influence in New York points to the eventual Democratic winner as the next mayor. The mayor will officially be decided in their General Election in November.
New York City, NYWashington Post

Eric Adams leads in New York mayor’s race; challengers plead for patience as votes are ranked

The buildup to New York’s mayoral primary was dramatic: It was a pandemic-pocked campaign with plenty of late-stage mudslinging, a surprising alliance and a large turnout. With nearly 800,000 Democratic votes counted by midday Wednesday, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams maintained a comfortable lead in the city’s inaugural ranked-choice election, with nearly 32 percent of first-choice votes for the nomination. But the race is not over — far from it, say Adams’s closest competitors.