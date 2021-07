Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) stock is dipping lower on Friday following allegations from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) that it operates an illegal monopoly. According to the complaint from the FTC, Broadcom has entered into loyalty agreements with OEMs and service providers for three types of semiconductor components. These are used by OEMs and service providers, which in turn provide them to customers seeking internet and television services in the U.S.