Taking a vacation when you have Parkinson’s disease (PD) is not simple. There is always anxiety about the disease making things go wrong. Mrs. Dr. C. and I were invited to a family wedding, and the six months’ notice greatly benefited us. Not only did we have time to plan a trip to fit our limitations, but we also had the time to test our limitations. How much driving could we do in a day without being totally exhausted? How many days in a row could we travel before we needed a complete day of rest? But no amount of planning can account for everything that can happen.