Devon Akmon named MSU Museum director

msu.edu
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDevon Akmon, director of MSU’s Science Gallery Detroit, has been appointed to the additional role of director of the. Michigan State University Museum, effective July 1. “As we anticipate the September 2021 reopening of the MSU Museum, we also welcome an energizing new partnership. MSU’s Science Gallery is coming from Detroit to the MSU campus for its fall pop-up exhibition,” said MSU Provost Teresa K. Woodruff, Ph.D. “The MSU Museum and Science Gallery will work together to advance the museum’s mission to be a place where science, culture and art meet. Science Gallery will become a programmatic division of the museum aimed at experimentation and innovation at the intersection of science and art.”

