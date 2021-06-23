The City of Montpelier seeks a Senior Activity Center Director!

The City of Montpelier, seeks a dynamic applicant for the Montpelier Senior Activity Center (MSAC) Director, to lead a progressive and dedicated multi-purpose Senior Center Department. The Senior Center operates as a destination for Montpelier’s aging population to take a variety of classes, to socialize, and to have congregate meals. The Director would be responsible for the management of MSAC programs, volunteers, staff, and for assisting the member-elected Advisory Council. The MSAC Director would also be responsible for the MSAC budget and Departmental Strategic Plan. This also includes oversight of the City’s FEAST senior nutrition program- which provides in-person and delivered meals for the homebound and eligible in our community. There are fundraising responsibilities, primarily including the oversight of the tax revenue acquisition process from MSAC’s supporting towns and working with other staff on grants, appeals and events. The MSAC Director is also an important member of the City’s Leadership Team, in which the City’s Department Directors and other leaders come together to plan for the City’s initiatives and respond to emerging resident needs.