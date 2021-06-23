11 Care Package Ideas For Practical Parents Who Worry

Customized cookies are wonderful, and boxes filled with dozens of varieties of red candies are cute as they can be, but some parents are looking for more practical ideas when it comes to sending care packages for their kids. We feel you. Sending your teen off to college (or camp) will have you stressing about what they’re eating, how much they’re sleeping, and if they’re taking care of themselves. Ramen noodles can only pass for a decent meal so many times before even the pickiest of teens reaches for a crate of fruits and vegetables. So if you’re looking for care package ideas and themes that are helpful, send a little love and an extra reminder to floss; this is the list for you. These care packages might not be ready for Instagram, but they’re sure to save the day. It’s not nagging if it’s a present, right?