Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

11 Care Package Ideas For Practical Parents Who Worry

By Becky Bracken
Posted by 
Scary Mommy
Scary Mommy
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Customized cookies are wonderful, and boxes filled with dozens of varieties of red candies are cute as they can be, but some parents are looking for more practical ideas when it comes to sending care packages for their kids. We feel you. Sending your teen off to college (or camp) will have you stressing about what they’re eating, how much they’re sleeping, and if they’re taking care of themselves. Ramen noodles can only pass for a decent meal so many times before even the pickiest of teens reaches for a crate of fruits and vegetables. So if you’re looking for care package ideas and themes that are helpful, send a little love and an extra reminder to floss; this is the list for you. These care packages might not be ready for Instagram, but they’re sure to save the day. It’s not nagging if it’s a present, right?

www.scarymommy.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Scary Mommy

Scary Mommy

12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online. We’re a community of millions of women, supporting each other through acceptance, empowerment, and the shared experience of motherhood. Our original content informs, entertains, and unites with a fresh and unfiltered perspective on parenting, news, trending topics, and personal stories. Scary Mommy is part of Some Spider Studios, a fast-growing media & entertainment company that is building multiple identity-based brands that lead their space. Taking control of the present and shaping the future, we’re scary fierce, scary proud, and scary strong.

 https://scarymommy.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Care Package#Vitamins#Fungus#Sugar#Odor#Tiktok#Red Bull
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Family Relationships
Related
Family RelationshipsPottsville Republican Herald

Care shown to parents appreciated by children

With the passing of Mother’s Day and Father’s Day, our family is again reminded of the care our dad and mom received prior to their passings. Back in about 1993, on the Saturday of Holy Week, Dad announced to me that he was going to a local ag store to secure a part he needed for some piece of equipment on our farm. He was hardly out the door when he returned screaming and writhing in pain. He was having a kidney stone attack.
KidsBeatrice Daily Sun

One in four parents 'worry about child's development'

As babies grow into toddlers there can be plenty of questions about when they should be talking, walking, and socializing, but a new U.S. poll has revealed some parents are seriously concerned their kids are falling behind.
Healthcollegecandy.com

5 Best Self-Care Practices That You Need to Implement

Self-care is so important when it comes to the various aspects of our health. Here are activities that incorporate these different aspects in order for you to increase happiness, stability, and balance, in your life. Wake up early. As someone who used to claim to not be a morning person,...
Kidsdoctorslounge.com

1 in 4 Parents Worries Their Young Child Isn’t Reaching Milestones: Poll

Last Updated: June 28, 2021. MONDAY, June 28, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- As babies and toddlers grow, parents may feel excited about their little one learning to crawl, walk or talk. But these same milestones can also raise concerns when parents fear their child may not be developing normally. Nearly...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Practicing Intuition for Self-Care

Successful leaders often report that intuition has helped them in their careers. There may be four types of intuition: physical, emotional, mental and spiritual. A regular meditation practice and journaling can help people tap into their sense of intuition. Recent research has shown that going with our intuition, or gut...
KidsPosted by
Axios

Teen myocarditis-vaccine link worries parents

Some parents may be thinking twice about teen vaccines after the CDC concluded there's a "likely association" between heart inflammation and COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, particularly in adolescents, according to a new KFF survey. Driving the news: Nearly 75% of parents said they've heard at least a little about the link...
Kidscountry1025.com

Fun Summer Ideas for Kids & Parents

School is out, the world is slowly opening back up, and there are so many things you can do. However, it can be challenging to keep kids occupied for long periods of time. Take a look below at the list of fun summer activities we have gathered for parents and kids to do together.
Kidscoolmompicks.com

The best summer camp care package ideas for tweens and teens: A helpful list from a mom who’s been sending them for 8 years

We are completely celebrating the return to summer camp around here. And I am celebrating the joy of putting together summer camp care packages for my tweens and teens! After the year they have had, the chance to run around with friends, swim, be silly, stay up too late, fill up their MadLibs with “edgy” adjectives (ha), read with flashlights in the dark, roast marshmallows and just be kids for a few weeks without phones and gadgets…well, it will be glorious for them.
Relationship Advicepowerofpositivity.com

20 Thoughtful Care Package Ideas to Tell Someone You Care

Putting together a thoughtful care package for someone you care about will get the message across. The person will know how much you care about them, and they won’t question your feelings toward them. A care package is thoughtful and lets the receiver know that you are thinking about them....
Family Relationshipswvgazettemail.com

Kids in Care: When grandparents (and other relatives) become parents

Grandparents throughout West Virginia are raising their grandchildren in increasingly large numbers. According to the May legislative foster care report, there are currently 6,916 children and teens in foster care in West Virginia. Of those, 3,682 are in a kinship or relative placement — meaning that over half of our young people in foster care have been able to remain in the care of relatives or individuals known to them (kinship) even after entering state custody.
HealthMassage Mag.com

Shame Release is a Powerful Self-Care Practice

When you learn that the hot coal that someone throws at you does not have anything to do with you, it allows you to choose whether or not to catch it, plant it, or drop it. Oh shame—how well so many of us know you. Shame can be such an intimate partner when we don’t know how to shake it. Shame is a pattern that so many of us have laced ourselves up with as a constant behavior pattern, which so many of us have resorted to and placed upon ourselves time and again.
Denver, COindenvertimes.com

How to Practice Self-Care As a Business Leader

As a Denver business leader, you are responsible for the well-being of your company and that of your employees. That kind of pressure can be challenging for many people to handle and may lead to emotional and physical struggles that can be hard to overcome without steps like these. Establish...
EducationPosted by
WFAE

The Soaring Costs Of Day Care Stifle Some Parents' Return To Work

We know that a lot of workplaces can't find enough employees right now for a variety of reasons - among the employers, child care providers like day care centers. Here's Michelle Jokisch Polo of member station WKAR in Lansing, Mich. MICHELLE JOKISCH POLO, BYLINE: During the pandemic, tens of thousands...

Comments / 0

Community Policy