John McAfee, Software Pioneer, Found Dead In A Spanish Prison Cell

By Bobby Allyn
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 7 days ago
Just hours earlier, a court in Spain had approved the extradition of McAfee to the U.S., where he was set to stand trial on federal tax-evasion charges in New York. John McAfee is dead. He was 75 years old. McAfee was a millionaire who founded the well-known antivirus computer software that bears his name. NPR's Bobby Allyn joins us for more. And Bobby, first, just give us some more details about where he was and how he died.

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia.

