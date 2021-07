The Massachusetts State Police ]MSP] seek to locate a tractor-trailer that struck a State Police Lieutenant on I-495 north in Hopkinton around 10:30 AM on Wednesday, June 16. The incident took place prior to the exit from I-459 to I-90 [Mass Pike]. The Lieutenant was outside the police vehicle at the time of the incident, checking on another tractor-trailer. The truck hit the police cruiser and the Lieutenant but did not stop and fled the scene.