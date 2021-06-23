Lakes Corridor Development Welcomes New Board Members
The Iowa Lakes Corridor Development Corporation is welcoming three new members for Fiscal Year 2022, including Keith Deitering, Roger Jacobson, and Donavon Wunschel. The new members will add their leadership experience and guidance to the Board of Directors as the Corridor continues to help the region's businesses thrive, and to ensure its residents enjoy an active and rewarding quality of life. The new members will begin their terms alongside new President and CEO Shannon Landauer, who is joining the Corridor in early July.stormlakeradio.com