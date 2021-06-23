Latest COVID-19 impact insights on the Global High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market 2020 to 2026
This wide range of application of HPLC tests and techniques are anticipated to leverage the global HPLC market at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic may have a moderate impact on the volumes of tests being conducted, owing to a large number of employees of key players working from home. HPLC techniques have also forayed into forensic sciences, wherein they are used to identify the presence of illegal and therapeutic drugs in body fluids or tissue samples.ksusentinel.com