Potential tropical cyclone 5 forms about 1200 miles East of the Windward Islands. There is the potential that a tropical storm will form tonight or Thursday and impact the islands by Friday. The name will be Elsa! The forecast track takes it over the Windward Islands, then near the Dominican Republic Saturday, Cuba Sunday and Monday and into the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday. Should it move over the Dominican Republic and Cuba it would be impacted by mountains. The GFS model takes it North along the West Coast of the Florida Peninsula. This is subject to change this far out. Scattered off and on rain forecast through Friday. Higher rain chance this weekend, but there will be breaks in the rain.