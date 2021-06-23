Cloudera Shareholders Will Likely Get a Cash Payout Soon

Housing is still soaring in pandemic economic recovery. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index, released Tuesday, jumped nearly 15% in April from the previous year. That is up from a 13.4% annual gain in March. "What we're seeing is that housing is one of the sectors that really benefited disproportionately during the crisis and now in the aftermath," said Lindsey Piegza, chief economist for Stifel Nicolaus. That as homes become not just somewhere to live but also somewhere to work and go to school. Piegza says she expects elevated support for home prices to continue, but she doesn't think we're in a bubble. because it's not so much investment properties or second homes as it is a structural change in how Americans live, use space and commute, among other things, all while taking advantage of low interest rates.