Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

John McAfee's social media team appears to conduct QAnon 'stunt' after reports of his death in prison

By Tim O'Donnell
Posted by 
The Week
The Week
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After reports surfaced about antivirus software magnate John McAfee's death in a Spanish prison on Wednesday following the announcement that he was being extradited to the United States where he faced tax evasion charges, his social media team appeared to pull a "stunt" on his Instagram account, posting a "Q", likely in reference to the baseless QAnon conspiracy theory, NBC News' Ben Collins reports.

theweek.com
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

 https://theweek.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Mcafee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stunts#Qanon#Prison#Tax Evasion#Antivirus#Spanish#Nbc News#Mcafee#Instragram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Instagram
Related
Public Safetybleepingcomputer.com

Antivirus creator John McAfee reportedly found dead in prison cell

Former antivirus software creator John McAfee has died in what is reported to be a suicide as he waited for extradition to face tax evasion charges in the USA. McAfee was arrested in Spain in October 2020, where he was awaiting extradition to the US for allegedly not paying taxes on cryptocurrency, consulting, and other business arrangements.
Bitcoininvesting.com

Tributes and conspiracy theories swirl in wake of John McAfee’s death

Tributes and conspiracy theories swirl in wake of John McAfee’s death. The reported suicide of notorious tax fugitive, Bitcoin proponent, and antivirus software pioneer, John McAfee, has prompted an outpouring of tributes and conspiracy theories today. After years of evading U.S. taxes and authorities, a Spanish court had ordered McAfee’s...
Public Safetygamerevolution.com

Antivirus namesake John McAfee allegedly dies by suicide in Spanish prison after extradition to US approved

John McAfee, the infamous McAfee Antivirus software creator, died of an apparent suicide in his cell in Centre Penitenciari Brians 2, a Spanish prison located in Barcelona, Spain. His death comes just hours after the Spain High Court approved McAfee’s extradition to the United States. The 75-year old tech magnate was known for his eccentric personality and political activism and was facing tax evasion charges that, if convicted, could lead to a 30-year sentence.
Public SafetyThe Verge

John McAfee found dead in Barcelona prison, authorities say

John McAfee, founder of the company behind McAfee Antivirus, has been found dead according to reports from Reuters, El Mundo, El País, and others. He was being held in a Barcelona prison, and the Catalan Department of Justice has stated that his death was likely caused by suicide. Lawyers for McAfee confirmed his death to Reuters and The New York Times, with one saying it was “the result of a cruel system that had no reason to keep this man in jail for so long.”
Spainbitcoin.com

John McAfee's Death Ignites 'Dead Man's Switch' Theory — Widow Says He 'Was Not Suicidal'

At age 75, the former antivirus tycoon and cryptocurrency advocate, John McAfee, passed away by reported suicide. McAfee was a wild and charismatic man but prior to his death, he was facing tax-related charges and extradition to the United States. For the last few days, the internet has seen myriad theories and assessments of McAfee’s wild rollercoaster of life and death.
Public SafetyPosted by
AL.com

John McAfee’s family shocked, wants answers in Spanish prison death

Authorities in Spain say a judge has ordered an autopsy for John McAfee, the gun-loving antivirus pioneer, cryptocurrency promoter and occasional politician who died in a prison cell pending extradition to the United States for allegedly evading millions in unpaid taxes. A court spokeswoman for the Catalonia region said Thursday...
InternetPosted by
The Independent

Researchers claim to have identified prominent social media influencer in QAnon conspiracy

A prominent voice in the QAnon conspiracy movement may have been unmasked by intelligence researchers. Research firm Logically published a report naming the high profile QAnon user going by the Twiter handle “qthewakeup” as Jeremy “JJ” Sicotte, a documentary filmmaker. The “qthewakeup” account was ultimately banned from Twitter, but not before racking up more than 140,000 followers and spreading misinformation that pushed lies about the coronavirus and the Wayfair furniture company. Logically reached out to Mr Sicotte, who denied having anything to do with the account. Regarding Wayfair, the qthewakeup account along with numerous other QAnon believers began spreading baseless...
Public SafetyPosted by
Newsweek

John McAfee's Widow Blames U.S. and Its 'Politically Motivated Charges' for His Death

The widow of British-American anti-virus software entrepreneur John McAfee is blaming the U.S. and its "politically motivated charges" for his death, she said. Janice McAfee, 38, told reporters her husband's final words to her were "I love you and I will call you in the evening," before he was found dead Wednesday at 75 in a prison cell in Spain as he was awaiting extradition to the U.S. He was imprisoned for being accused of tax evasion and Spanish authorities are maintaining it appears he committed suicide.
Public Safetytheblockcrypto.com

John McAfee reportedly found dead in prison following extradition approval

Spanish media reports that John McAfee, the controversial founder of the eponymous antivirus software company and cryptocurrency advocate and promoter, has been found dead. McAfee was awaiting extradition to the United States on charges of tax evasion after a Spanish court approved the move Wednesday. Major Spanish newspapers El Pais...
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Dot

John McAfee reportedly dead at 75

John McAfee, the founder of the popular antivirus software bearing his name, was found dead in a Spanish prison cell on Wednesday, according to reports. The eccentric tech pioneer, who was facing charges over alleged financial crimes in the U.S., is said to have died by suicide in his cell in Barcelona.
Public Safetymarketresearchtelecast.com

John McAfee dies in Spanish prison

John McAfee is dead. The software developer and antivirus pioneer was found dead in a prison cell in Barcelona on Wednesday. Spanish authorities arrested the American in October because the US prosecutor wanted to bring him to justice. Hours before his death, a Spanish court approved McAfee’s extradition to the United States.
Public SafetyMyNorthwest.com

Lawyer: Death of John McAfee surprised the US mogul’s family

MADRID (AP) — Authorities in Spain say a judge has ordered an autopsy for John McAfee, the gun-loving antivirus pioneer, cryptocurrency promoter and occasional politician who died in a prison cell pending extradition to the United States for allegedly evading millions in unpaid taxes. A court spokeswoman for the Catalonia...
John McafeeComplex

John McAfee’s Autopsy Reportedly Shows He Died by Suicide

John McAfee, the creator of the antivirus company of the same name, reportedly died by suicide in a Spanish prison cell, according to newspaper El Pais, which cites sources close to the situation. McAfee was found dead inside his cell Friday at a detention facility, where he was awaiting extradition...
Tennessee StatePopculture

John McAfee's Cause of Death Revealed

Controversial computer mogul John McAfee died in a Spanish prison last week, and his cause of death has now been revealed. The New York Post reports that McAfee died by suicide, having been found hanging in the cell by officials. The outlet cited the Spanish-language newspaper El Pais as being the first to report on the autopsy results. It was also reported that McAfee had a suicide note in his pocket when prison guards found him. Details of the alleged note have not been published.