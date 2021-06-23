The Music Is About to Stop for the Big Record Labels

IMRAN MAJID AND JUSTIN ESHAK NAMED ISLAND RECORDS CO-CEOS One of Music’s Most Dynamic and Successful Artist-Development Teams Joins Iconic Label. Photo credit: Rick Wenner. Universal Music Group (UMG), the world leader in music-based entertainment, today announced that Imran Majid and Justin Eshak have been appointed Co-CEOs of Island Records, the legendary record label. Eshak and Majid will join Island from Columbia Records, where they garnered numerous global artist successes as Co-Heads of A&R. The appointment, effective January 1, 2022, marks a return to UMG for Majid and Eshak, who met at UMG’s Republic Records in 2004 where they worked as A&R executives. Majid and Eshak will be based at Island’s headquarters in New York and report to UMG Chairman & CEO Sir Lucian Grainge. In making the announcement, Grainge said, “Island Records has a long, successful track record of discovering, nurturing and breaking some of the most iconic artists in the world. With a well-earned reputation as creative A&R executives, marketers and strategists, Imran and Justin are progressive, modern record executives who will harness Island’s DNA as they navigate the label into the future.” Majid said, “Justin and I are thrilled to lead Island Records into the future and we’re looking forward to working with the label’s existing roster of iconic artists, as well as helping to break Island artists of the future. During our careers, Justin and I have not only developed a bond of trust between the two of us, but we have cultivated that trust throughout our relationships with artists, managers and producers. We simply love music and discovering artists with a new sound or perspective. This is an incredible time to return to UMG and we can’t wait to get started.” Eshak said, “Throughout its history, Island Records has been the preeminent home for cutting-edge and independent-minded artists. Imran and I look forward to carrying on that legacy by placing a long-term commitment to developing artists and cultivating a diverse roster motivated by creative and commercial success. We’re thankful to Sir Lucian for this opportunity and we can’t wait to get started working with Island’s artists and staff.”