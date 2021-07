Now is the time to reimagine how we prioritize child care and compensate early educators in the District. As some parents begin to return to work after more than a year at home, many child care program directors are scrambling to rehire or replace staff members they laid off or lost during the pandemic. But they’re finding that what was already a workforce shortage has become an exodus. Teachers have fled the sector searching for higher-paying jobs. Small centers and family-care homes can’t afford to offer the salaries necessary to be attractive in a now competitive labor market.