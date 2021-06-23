NCAA Working On Athletes’ Extra Compensation

Most of us were taught not to covet thy neighbor’s possessions. But what about your neighbor’s football team?. In Virginia, sports fans are prohibited from betting on in-state college sports. It’s also the largest state (in terms of population) without a team in any of the four major professional sports leagues. That means Virginia citizens can’t bet on Virginia college athletics, and they have to look to north, west, and south for pro sports betting options, typically teams like the Washington Football team, the Wizards of the NBA, the Capitals of the NHL, and the Baltimore Orioles in baseball.