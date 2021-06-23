Cancel
NCAA Working On Athletes’ Extra Compensation

By Tim Staudt
WILX-TV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article-UNDATED (AP) - NCAA President Mark Emmert says the association is working on interim rules to permit athletes to earn money from their fame by July. It would act as a bridge until there is a more permanent solution. Emmert outlined his thinking in a memo sent to NCAA member schools and obtained by The Associated Press, Emmert acknowledged the current uncertainty across college sports as it moves toward allowing athletes to be compensated for use of their name, image and likeness.

