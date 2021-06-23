Cancel
Australia's Westpac to retain New Zealand business

June 24 (Reuters) - Australian lender Westpac Banking Corp said on Thursday it would retain full ownership of its New Zealand business, after a review found that a demerger would not be in shareholder’s best interests. (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

