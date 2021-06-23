Australia's Westpac to retain New Zealand business

SEOUL, July 1 (Reuters) - Following are South Korea's preliminary export and import figures for June, released by the government on Thursday(rounded): June *May Balance ($ billion) +4.44 +2.94 Exports ($ billion) 54.80 50.76 (% growth vs yr ago) +39.7 +45.6 Imports ($ billion) 50.36 47.81 (% growth vs yr ago) +40.7 +37.9 * Revised on June 15 NOTES: - June exports expanded 39.7% from a year earlier, government data showed on Thursday, extending the growth to an eighth straight month, and following a 45.6% growth in May when it marked the sharpest increase since August 1988. - Reuters poll: June exports were forecast to rise 33.6% from a year earlier, the median forecast in a Reuters survey of 17 economists showed. - There were 24 working days last month, versus 23.5 days in the comparable month of 2020. (Reporting by Joori Roh)