Fitch Ratings Upgrades State's Outlook - All Three Rating Agencies Have Upgraded Illinois’ Outlook
CHICAGO – Today, Fitch Ratings revised the outlook on Illinois' General Obligation bonds from negative to positive. With this action, Illinois' GO bond rating moves from BBB- with a negative outlook to BBB- with a positive outlook. Fitch is the third rating agency to upgrade the state's outlook. "Fitch's improved outlook for Illinois is yet another sign of positive momentum for our state's fiscal condition, a testament to strong financial management