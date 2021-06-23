Fitch Ratings Upgrades State's Outlook - All Three Rating Agencies Have Upgraded Illinois’ Outlook

EAST ST. LOUIS – Moody’s Investor Services has upgraded Illinois’ General Obligation Bonds for the first time in more than 20 years, and State Senator Christopher Belt (D-Swansea) and State Senator Rachelle Aud Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) are praising the General Assembly’s work to get the state to this point. “This is another example that shows our state is working diligently to restore what has been broken in the past,” Belt said. ”I want to thank our Continue Reading