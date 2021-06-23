Cancel
Brighton, MI

Teen accused of killing father in Brighton charged, denied bond

By Cara Ball
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 7 days ago
An 18-year-old from Brighton is facing several charges in connection to his father's death.

RELATED: Father shot and killed by 18-year-old son in Brighton

Hayden Jagst, 18, is charged with homicide, open murder, felony firearms, carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, and carrying a concealed weapon.

He was denied bond by a judge.

Jagst is accused in the death of his father, Edward Jagst, a Canton Township police officer. Edward was found in his bed with a gunshot wound Monday morning. The daughter of the victim called police, stating that her brother had shot and killed her father and was then planning to kill himself.

No motive has been given in the shooting because the suspect hasn't made any statements. He's currently being housed at Livingston County Jail.

