Ex-NRA president duped into giving fake commencement speech to audience representing victims of gun violence

WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
A former president of the National Rifle Association gave a commencement speech to a field of empty chairs, which secretly represented the number of high school graduates this year who have been killed by gun violence.

