Bell County, TX

Bell County Sheriff's Office looking for suspects in Monday burglary

Posted by 
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 7 days ago
The Bell County Sheriff's Office is looking for two suspects of an early morning burglary on Monday, June 21.

The suspects were caught on security camera footage as they moved through the property's car port/ workshop at around 3 a.m.

The homeowner confronted the two individuals, who then fled the residence.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact investigator Dennis Wiges at the Bell County Sheriff's Office at (254) 933-5438 or dennis.wiges@bellcounty.texas.com.

The reference number provided for this case is BCSD 21001513.

