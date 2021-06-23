Cancel
Murfreesboro, TN

19-year-old charged in 2020 Murfreesboro murder

By Rebekah Hammonds
Posted by 
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nDPuI_0adPd0Bt00

Murfreesboro Police arrested and charged a 19-year-old in connection to a 2020 homicide.

Rickey Leedarius Flowers, of Murfreesboro, was charged with the first-degree murder of 19-year-old Jaylen Spears of Nashville.

Police officials say Spears was shot multiple times inside a car in the parking lot of The Cove at Center Point 5 Apartments on Old Lascassas Road on June 19 of last year. Detectives believe the two met to trade guns when the shooting happened.

Flowers is being held on a $300,000 bond at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. He has a bond hearing set for June 28 in Rutherford County Circuit Court.

