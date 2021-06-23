Shake Shack set to open first Franklin location this month

Shake Shack will soon open its first location in Williamson County. This will mark the third location in Tennessee as Shake Shake currently has two locations in Nashville.

The burger restaurant will open its newest location at the McEwen Northside development on Aspen Grove Drive in the Cool Springs area. It's set to open on Monday, June 28 with standard operating hours of Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to `10 p.m.

The "Franklin Shack" will feature a custom mural painted by local Eastside Murals and a walk-up window for online pre-orders.

“We’re very excited to open our third Shack in Tennessee following the success of our Green Hills and Downtown Nashville openings,” said Andrew McCaughan, chief development officer of Shake Shack. “This location features special touches including a beautiful, custom mural and one of our amazing Shack Track walk-up windows for added convenience to our guest experience. We look forward to bringing Shake Shack to our fans in Williamson County.”

As a grand opening, Shake Shack will host a ribbon cutting ceremony with Williamson, Inc. at 10:30 a.m. on Monday before the doors open. There will be swag giveaways and live performances by Meg & Tyler. Shake Shack will donate $1 for every sandwich sold on opening day to One Generation Away, a nonprofit that distributed healthy food to Middle Tennessee families in need.