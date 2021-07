To those of you who contend that a "no-hitter" baseball game is exciting and entertaining, you have no obligation to read any further. An exciting baseball game, if there is such a thing, involves players slamming the ball over the fence, hitting great shots, getting on base and finally heading for home as a result of more great hitting by their teammates. And, during the course of all this, fans are treated to skillful throwing, catching and strategies by the team on the field.