Prosecutor: Camden County Drug Dealer Indicted for Death of Medford Woman

A man from Manchester Township, Ocean County, finds himself in trouble with the law and it was the result of a homeowner remembering the sound of a motorized bike. The Manchester Township Police Department says they received a call about a burglary at a home on Beckerville Road at around 10:00 Monday morning. A responding officer met with the victim who said someone entered his garage and vehicle and stole nearly $3,000 worth of tools. The victim also told the officer he heard what sounded like a small motorized bicycle during the time of the burglary.