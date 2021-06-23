Prosecutor: Camden County Drug Dealer Indicted for Death of Medford Woman
Authorities say a Camden County drug dealer has been indicted for causing the fatal overdose of a Medford Township woman in 2019. Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina says 31-year-old Tareese Brown of Camden sold 55-year-old Kimberly Bell fentanyl-laced heroin and cocaine, which caused her death. He has been indicted on strict liability for drug-induced death, ten counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, ten counts of distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, and two counts of conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance charges.wpgtalkradio.com