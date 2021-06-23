Governor relaunches Wyoming Meat Processing Expansion Grant Program
(Cheyenne, WY) – The office of Governor Mark Gordon announced Wednesday the relaunch of the Wyoming Meat Processing Expansion Grant Program (WMPEG). The Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) is now accepting applications for the program, which will continue to provide support for Wyoming meat processing facilities and Wyoming citizens impacted by supply chain disruptions and regional shut-downs of processing facilities resulting from the COVID-19 public health emergency.county10.com