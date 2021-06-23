Hinton pulls away from Wolverine boys
Hinton broke open a tight contest with six runs in the fourth inning and went on to down South O'Brien 10-1 June 14 at Hinton. Each team had tallied in the first and the Blackhawks held a 2-1 lead entering the bottom of the War Eagle Conference game's fateful fourth.South O'Brien broke on top in the first inning. Wilson Millan singled. He was driven in by Jett Keith's base hit. Micah Davis had a double for the Wolverines and Brock Riedemann added a single. Kester Grimm reached base on an error.