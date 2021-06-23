Hinton pulls away from Wolverine boys

The Lions boys hoop team takes charge late to win key Three Rivers League matchup.There's nothing like high school basketball at its best. Long-range 3-pointers, pinpoint passes, daring steals and high-speed fast breaks. Then there was the Wednesday, June 16, contest between the West Linn and Tualatin boys. This one was a hard-fought, intense, occasionally sloppy battle that may well help decide the Three Rivers League championship, with the Lions using an 11-2 edge in the game's final three minutes to win 51-42 at Tualatin High School. "Obviously, it was an ugly one, but I'm super proud of my team,"...