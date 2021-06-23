Carpenter Cup Softball: Lehigh Valley keeps slugging but falls short in the semifinals

When the Lehigh Valley team lost its first game in the Softball Carpenter Cup early Monday morning by a 1-0 score, it looked like the squad made up of many of the area’s best players was headed for an early exit.

But instead of heading for the exit ramp, they earned a return trip to Philadelphia’s FDR Park by battling through Monday’s heat for a pair of wins to win their pool.

On Wednesday, they put themselves one win away from yet another visit to south Philly on Monday by beating Mercer County, New Jersey, 10-3 in the quarterfinals of the 16-team tournament sponsored by the Phillies.

They kept pounding the softball in Wednesday night’s semifinals against Mid-Penn, but the girls from the Harrisburg/Chambersburg area could also mash. They fought back from a 6-1 deficit to end Lehigh Valley’s run with an 11-8 win.

After being held to a bunt single in their opener, the LV girls scored 30 runs in three games — all wins — to put themselves within two wins of their first Carpenter Cup title since 2008.

Against Mercer, they had 19 hits, including four by Northampton first baseman Devyn Demchak.

“It’s fun out here,” she said. “We don’t know each other too well. I know Taylor [Kranzley, her Northampton teammate], and a few of the girls on my tournament team. But it’s fun to come out here and just relax with no pressure. After all the tense games in districts, this is nice to relax and have fun with girls from our area.”

Easton’s Rozalee Negron and Marissa Christman of Northwestern Lehigh also had three hits and Freedom’s Natalie Stannard and Emmaus’ Shayla Morgan each had two hits as Lehigh Valley scored single runs in each of the first two innings and then broke it open with four in the fourth and four more in the sixth.

“I’m just having fun, doing my thing,” said Negron, who tripled and scored on Kranzley’s single in the first. “I kind of keep the stress away when I get up there and take a deep breath and reset my mind. It’s one pitch at a time.”

All of the players grew much closer than when the tournament began.

“We’re really coming together as a team,” Negron said.

Unfortunately, just when it looked like the team could be together for one more game, Mid-Penn rallied with two runs in the bottom of the third, five in the fourth, and then scored three in the bottom of the sixth after Lehigh Valley came back to tie it at 8-8 in the top of the sixth.

Lehigh Valley had a runner on third in the seventh, but Jennifer Milisits’ liner to left was caught for the final out.

“It was a tremendous effort by a bunch of great kids,” said Whitehall and Lehigh Valley coach Blake Morgan. “They were fighting until the last out. Milisits put a great swing on that last ball. We lost to a good team and I have no problem with that. I’m proud of them. From one through 15 they contributed in some way.”

Morgan, who has been involved with Carpenter Cup for almost a decade, is always looking for players with character as well as playing ability.

“They’re good kids,” he said. “Every year we have good kids. They made a lot of friends.”

Morgan said the team’s 3-2 record doesn’t touch the surface of what this event is about.

“We talk about it every year; for the kids to finish their high school seasons and start their tournament seasons it’s a credit to them for taking time out of their schedules to give something back,” Morgan said. “That’s the biggest thing.”

Several standouts emerged, especially Christman who had three hits and three RBIs in the last game, and Negron, Kranzley, and Demchak who added two more hits in the finale to an impressive tournament resume.

“You go back to how this started,” Morgan said. “Many of these girls just played seven or eight tournament games over the weekend, but were still willing to get up at 4:30 in the morning and get down here to Philly to play more softball,” Morgan said. “A lot of kids would have said I am not doing that. But these kids did it and we’re proud of them for that no matter what happened in the tournament.”

