No Decision on City Ballpark Lights

By Mari Radtke The Paullina City Council is grappling with the high cost of replacing the lights over the “Little League” ball field. A quote from MUSCO that includes all parts and labor with the exception of bringing electricity to the site is $178,298.00. The council is considering how to replace the lights to provide for public safety. At least 2 poles are described as cracked. The quote was provided on May 25, 2021 and is valid for 60 days. The council is expected to make a decision at the June 21 meeting.Council also heard alternate . . .