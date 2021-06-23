Cancel
Paullina, IA

No Decision on City Ballpark Lights

 7 days ago

By Mari Radtke The Paullina City Council is grappling with the high cost of replacing the lights over the “Little League” ball field. A quote from MUSCO that includes all parts and labor with the exception of bringing electricity to the site is $178,298.00. The council is considering how to replace the lights to provide for public safety. At least 2 poles are described as cracked. The quote was provided on May 25, 2021 and is valid for 60 days. The council is expected to make a decision at the June 21 meeting.Council also heard alternate . . .

