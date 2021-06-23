Fuhrman Shines on the Mound Against Hinton

By Coach Heather Struve Grace Fuhrman was nothing less than stellar in the pitcher’s circle against Hinton in a 2-1 conference win on June 14. She only gave up one hit, didn’t walk any batters and struck out four. She just gave up the one earned run and only three Hinton balls even made it out of the infield for the night. The South O’Brien defense matched up great with the pitching, as they only committed one error for the game.Hinton scored their run in the bottom of the third on a triple to . . .