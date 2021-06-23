Water Concerns in O’Brien County

By Mari Radtke The City Council of Paullina took up the issue of water conservation at the June 21 meeting. The meeting was held after press time. The agenda item is to determine how much of the 4-step water conservation plan the city is to enact at this point. While there is presently no shortage, officials are looking at ensuring sufficient water supply for public safety, business and personal needs. Cooperation with any need to reduce water use is appreciated.