Newark, NJ

Charter school advocates hail NJ Supreme Court’s ruling in Newark case

By Melissa Rose Cooper
Posted by 
NJ Spotlight
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

‘It’s a huge win for the charter school movement,’ said one attorney. Charter school advocates are applauding the New Jersey Supreme Court’s ruling to uphold a 2016 decision allowing seven charter schools in Newark to expand. It comes after the Education Law Center filed a lawsuit claiming “any expansion of Newark’s charter schools would worsen the district’s financial crisis and would exacerbate segregation in the district’s schools.”

www.njspotlight.com
NJ Spotlight

Montclair, NJ
ABOUT

NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.

 http://www.njspotlight.com
Congress & CourtsPosted by
NJ Spotlight

US Supreme Court clears way for pipeline

In a narrow 5-4 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court revived the 116-mile PennEast gas pipeline project, overturning a lower court’s decision that blocked the company from condemning state-owned land in New Jersey to move the project forward. The decision released Tuesday could make it easier for new pipeline projects to...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
NJ Spotlight

PennEast pipeline still faces long road despite court decision

But high court decision could make it easier for pipeline projects to be built despite years of effort by environmentalists to block them. A U.S. Supreme Court decision is reviving the controversial PennEast pipeline project in New Jersey — by overturning a lower court’s ruling that blocked the company from using eminent domain to take state-owned land needed for construction. The decision could make it easier for pipeline projects to be built despite years of effort by environmentalists to block them.
Newark, NJPosted by
NJ Spotlight

Undocumented workers demand Murphy, lawmakers grant them pandemic relief

Protest looked to block traffic on the New Jersey Turnpike and is one of several planned across the state. A group of immigrants and their advocates blocked a section of the northbound New Jersey Turnpike Monday, demanding that Gov. Phil Murphy and lawmakers allocate an additional $989 million in state funds for undocumented workers who have not been eligible for other types of pandemic relief.
New York City, NYPosted by
NJ Spotlight

126

Long-ago enforcement actions against NJ gay bars, now ordered vacated ‘to right the historical wrong’. The riots that followed a police raid in June 1969 on the Stonewall bar in Greenwich Village, New York are considered a watershed in the movement for LGBT rights in the United States. Such police raids were common then, and not just in New York City. As Pride Month was ending, New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal on Tuesday apologized for different, but equally systematic, targeting of gay bars in the Garden State — carried out by the Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) between 1933 and 1967. “The Attorney General’s Office is charged with furthering justice in New Jersey, and yet for more than three decades, our office fell far short,” Grewal said.
PoliticsPosted by
NJ Spotlight

NJ’s $46.4 billion budget now a done deal

New Jersey will spend a record amount of cash over the next 12 months on everything from school aid to property-tax relief to public-worker pensions under a new state budget Gov. Phil Murphy formally enacted on Tuesday. The governor officially endorsed a $46.4 billion legislative spending bill during a bill-signing...
SocietyPosted by
NJ Spotlight

New LGBTQ curriculum is expected to be rolled out in September

The curriculum was put on the back burner when the pandemic hit. Last year, New Jersey became the first state in the nation to require LGBTQ-inclusive teachings in all subject areas at public schools, a move that advocates say is rooted in highlighting the history and contributions of more minority groups. But in most districts the new curriculum was put on the back burner when the pandemic hit. Now, those lessons are expected to roll out in September.
Trenton, NJPosted by
NJ Spotlight

Why Trenton mayor proposes $500 stimulus payments to households

‘I think this will go a long way in helping people to catch up,’ says Mayor Reed Gusciora. Cities across the New Jersey are looking for ways to boost their economies and figure out what to do with federal dollars received through the American Rescue Plan. Mayor Reed Gusciora of Trenton has a bold proposal to give a share of the money directly to residents.
KidsPosted by
NJ Spotlight

6

The “2021 KIDS Count Data Book,” released last week by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, ranks New Jersey sixth among the states for overall child well-being. It’s important to note, as the data book’s foreword does, that the data reflects life through 2019; we must await future data books to see how the coronavirus pandemic will affect the statistics. The data book analyzes statistics on a range of measures — economic, educational, health-related and in the realm of family and community.
PoliticsPosted by
NJ Spotlight

Spending boom rushed by lawmakers now in Murphy’s hands

Democrats backed $46.4 billion budget, saying it offers tax relief and more. Others faulted the lack of public review. Gov. Phil Murphy now has an election-year budget, packed with new spending on public-worker pensions, tax relief, debt reduction and more, a budget lawmakers rushed to his desk amid a flurry of activity this week.
Trenton, NJPosted by
NJ Spotlight

Protest at State House over lack of transparency in budget process

Progressive groups decry lack of funding for undocumented workers. As the new state budget was being wrapped up in Trenton on Thursday, progressive groups protested outside the State House over what they saw as a rushed process that lacked funding for key items despite New Jersey’s windfall of cash. Protesters from such groups as New Jersey Policy Perspective, New Jersey Working Families Alliance, Make the Road New Jersey, Wind of the Spirit and the New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice were especially critical of the lack of funding for undocumented workers in the historically large budget.
Posted by
NJ Spotlight

Extremist anti-government squatter removed by SWAT team from Newark home

The squatter is part of what's known as the sovereign citizen movement. A SWAT team was involved in removing a squatter from a Newark woman’s home. The squatter is part of what’s known as the sovereign citizen movement, which the FBI calls an extremist movement and which has had adherents in New Jersey for decades.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
NJ Spotlight

Op-Ed: Fix landlord-tenant courts before eviction moratorium ends

For too long, our landlord-tenant courts have disadvantaged tenants and failed to protect basic due-process rights of unrepresented litigants. Across the country, COVID-19 highlighted long-standing systemic challenges that left many families even more vulnerable in the aftermath of the pandemic. In New Jersey, this was especially true for the state’s eviction process. As an overwhelming number of pending evictions continues to accumulate, the New Jersey Supreme Court has an opportunity to consider changes in landlord-tenant court procedures to make the eviction process fairer for both landlords and tenants, and especially those who do not have attorneys to assist them.
Jersey City, NJPosted by
NJ Spotlight

In a rush, Democrats push historic spending increases

Committees clear a $46.4 billion budget bill that few had time to see and left little chance for public comment. Final votes on a record $46.4 billion state budget that boosts spending by nearly 15% are expected before the end of the week after lawmakers rushed it and several other key pieces of legislation through budget committees Tuesday.
Public HealthPosted by
NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight News: June 24, 2021

A new state budget is heading to Gov. Phil Murphy’s desk. The legislature today gave final approval to a new $46.4 billion spending plan for the new fiscal year beginning on July 1. The final votes came less than 48 hours after the bill was posted on the legislature’s website.
Robbinsville, NJPosted by
NJ Spotlight

Another warehouse project faces legal fight

Opponents say Robbinsville board shut down public comment. Lawsuit also raises warehouse’s potential environmental impact. Opponents of two new warehouses planned for Robbinsville, Mercer County, filed a lawsuit against the township’s approval of the project, saying the public was not given enough time to comment and that the decision was “tainted” by its reliance on flawed studies and out-of-date information.