Charter school advocates hail NJ Supreme Court’s ruling in Newark case
‘It’s a huge win for the charter school movement,’ said one attorney. Charter school advocates are applauding the New Jersey Supreme Court’s ruling to uphold a 2016 decision allowing seven charter schools in Newark to expand. It comes after the Education Law Center filed a lawsuit claiming “any expansion of Newark’s charter schools would worsen the district’s financial crisis and would exacerbate segregation in the district’s schools.”www.njspotlight.com