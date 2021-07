Brien's solution to cooling down his overheating PC works well, but probably won't scale to datacenter hardware. Enter Microsoft's inventive new datacenter cooling project. I recently wrote two columns discussing my recent struggles with a computer that overheated when subjected to heavy workloads. Ultimately, I solved the problem by transplanting the computer's core components into a new case that was designed for gamers and intended to promote extreme airflow. I also installed a number of RGB fans, which I configured to change colors in response to the system's temperature. The fans are illuminated in green when the system is running cool, but turn yellow, orange and then red as the temperature rises.