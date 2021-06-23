Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Jerry Seinfeld Is Making A Movie About Pop-Tarts

By Matt Singer
Posted by 
Mix 97.9 FM
Mix 97.9 FM
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For years, Jerry Seinfeld has wondered what the deal is with Pop-Tarts. He’s joked about them in his standup routine, but clearly that was not enough to sate his curiosity about the creation and popularization of America’s favorite toaster pastries. Now he’s going to direct, produce, and star in a movie all about Pop-Tarts.

mix979fm.com
Community Policy
Mix 97.9 FM

Mix 97.9 FM

Midland, TX
579
Followers
3K+
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 97.9 FM is the Basins home for the best music of the 80s, 90s and today and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mix979fm.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spike Feresten
Person
Jerry Seinfeld
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pop Tarts#Pop Tarts#Deadline#The New York Times#Crackle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
Related
Celebrities940wfaw.com

Industry News: Alex Trebek, Amber Ruffin, Jerry Seinfeld + More!

DAYTIME EMMYS TO PAY TRIBUTE TO REGIS PHILBIN, ALEX TREBEK AND LARRY KING: The 48th annual Daytime Emmy Awards will pay tribute to late TV icons Regis Philbin, Alex Trebek, and Larry King. Deadline reports that Kathy Lee Gifford, Ken Jeong, Martha Stewart and Robin Roberts will make special appearances to honor their late colleagues. CBS also announced the presenters for Friday’s (June 25th) award show including, Al Roker, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, Drew Barrymore and Tamron Hall.
Moviesbuffalonynews.net

Jerry Seinfeld teams up with Netflix for Unfrosted

Washington [US] June 24 (ANI): Stand-up comedian and actor Jerry Seinfeld will act, direct and produce a Netflix film about the creation of the Pop Tart. The movie is titled 'Unfrosted' and will start production in 2022. As per Variety, the upcoming movie, which Seinfeld has co-written with Spike Feresten...
CancerPosted by
Syracuse.com

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus has cancer; Pop-Tarts movie; ‘Sexy Beasts’ dating show; more: Buzz

Blink-182′s Mark Hoppus has cancer, he announced Wednesday. “For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer,” the singer-bassist wrote. “I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this. I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future. Love to you all.” He didn’t offer more details, but fans and friends quickly responded with words of support on social media. “Love you,” Blink-182 co-founder Travis Barker wrote. “I too, have been aware of @markhoppus’s cancer diagnosis for awhile now,” Tom DeLonge added. “And to add to his own words that he used today, I would also like to say that he is strong, and a super-human who is pushing through this difficult obstacle with a wide-open heart. 👊🏼#WeHaveHisBack.”
MusicPosted by
Variety

‘Seinfeld’ Soundtrack To Be Released… Finally (EXCLUSIVE)

More than 23 years after “Seinfeld” left the airwaves, a soundtrack album featuring its immortal theme (and 40 more minutes of classic “Seinfeld” music) is about to be released. WaterTower Music will release the 33-track album on Friday, July 2, on all digital platforms. It will be the first time...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Jerry Maguire: 9 Behind-The-Scenes Facts About The Tom Cruise Movie

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Every moviegoer remembers the first time they heard the words "Show me the money" or "You had me at 'Hello.'" This was 25 years ago when Jerry Maguire, the Academy Award-winning third feature by writer and director Cameron Crowe, was released to universal praise from critics and audiences alike, impressive box office returns, and a succeeding legacy as one of the most iconic, quotable, and inspirational comedy-dramas that technically qualifies as a sports movie. Equally as interesting as plot of the Tom Cruise movie, about a hot shot agent to pro athletes whose moral epiphany sends him on a drastic journey of self-rediscovery, is the behind-the-scenes facts that craft the story of how it was made, starting with the some of people whose own lives contributed to the story.
MoviesFirst Showing

Gnarly Red Band Trailer for 'America: The Motion Picture' on Netflix

"Ding dong, it's America M-Fer!" Netflix has released one more trailer for the animated comedy America: The Motion Picture, a final red band trailer packed with profanity and violence galore. Which is befitting America's sordid history. Debuting on Netflix today - just in time for the 4th of July weekend. In this wildly tongue-in-cheek animated revisionist history, a chainsaw-wielding George Washington assembles a team of rabble rousers — beer-loving bro Sam Adams, famed scientist Thomas Edison, acclaimed horseman Paul Revere, and a pissed off Geronimo — to defeat Benedict Arnold and King James in the American Revolution. This animated movie stars "America's sweethearts" — Channing Tatum (as G.W.), Jason Mantzoukas, Olivia Munn, Judy Greer, Bobby Moynihan (as Paul), Raoul Max Trujillo (as Geronimo), Killer Mike, Andy Samberg, Will Forte, and Simon Pegg (as King James). This is very similar to the original trailer, just with some added "red band" material. It may be extra dumb, but definitely looks like good fun.
MusicDeadline

‘Seinfeld’ Soundtrack Underscores Comedy Classic’s Funniest Moments

The soundtrack to one of comedy’s classic shows is out Friday. Not that there’s anything wrong with that, yadda, yadda, yadda. The Seinfeld Soundtrack (released on the WaterTower label starting tomorrow, July 2) spotlights music from the show’s nine seasons and 180 episodes. The score was carefully curated by the show’s composer, Jonathan Wolff, who selected songs specifically with fans in mind. Wolff’s resume includes composing music for Will & Grace, Married with Children, Reba, Who’s the Boss, and Saved by the Bell: The College Years.
SocietyDesign Taxi

Disney Renames ‘Star Wars’ Ship To Cut Off Racist Connotations

Disney has renamed Boba Fett’s iconic ship to avoid racist associations with the Star Wars character. According to UNILAD, the news was first announced by LEGO, which will be dropping the ship’s original ‘Slave 1’ name from Star Wars merchandise following a directive from Disney. While Boba Fett’s ‘Slave 1’...
TV ShowsPaste Magazine

Homer Simpson Conducts Conan O'Brien's Exit Interview on the Last Episode of Conan

Last night Conan O’Brien said goodbye to late night TV after 28 years, wrapping up his TBS show Conan with a star-studded farewell. In addition to the announced guest Jack Black—a longtime O’Brien regular—Conan was joined virtually by Will Ferrell, who was O’Brien’s final guest on both Late Night with Conan O’Brien and The Tonight Show, but couldn’t keep the tradition alive yesterday due to shooting a movie in Boston.
CelebritiesPopculture

Jennifer Lopez Drops Major Ben Affleck Relationship Easter Egg in Latest Campaign

Jennifer Lopez recently dropped a new ad for her latest brand partnership campaign, and it features a major Easter egg about her relationship with Ben Affleck. The ad is for Goli, a gummy vitamin, which the Grammy-winning singer calls one of her "best kept wellness secrets." In the promo, Lopez is busy with business stuff, and she suddenly gets a call on her cell phone. As the camera pans by the device, we can see that "Benny" is the one calling her. This is almost certainly a reference to Affleck.
Food & DrinksPosted by
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Have You Ever Put Butter on a Pop-Tart?

I have lived on this Earth for 35 years and had never put butter on a Pop-Tart. That is, until last weekend. I guess people have been doing this forever, but I had never even heard of it until a few co-workers were talking about this song from Family Guy. And even then, I just thought it was a joke. I didn't know people actually did it!
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Harrison Ford's Recent Injury Is Much Worse Than Anyone Thought

Harrison Ford is arguably best known for his portrayal of adventurer Indiana Jones in the film series of the same name. Ford is also known for his impressive stunts in the movies and he is still doing them at 78 years old, according to CinemaBlend. His stunt double Vic Armstrong told CNN in August 2008 what it was really like to work with the actor. "The biggest stunt I always say on the Indiana Jones films was stopping Harrison doing the stunts because I had to fight nearly every time to stop him," he said.