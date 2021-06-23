Paullina Library Summer Reading Program
The Summer Reading Program was held on Wednesday, June 17th the theme is Reading Colors My World. The kids enjoyed a story titled “Just Add Glitter” from the ISU Extension and had a lot of fun learning how easy it is to spread germs and that washing with soap and water helps stop the spread of germs. They enjoyed a variety of colorful stories that was read to them during the story hour and a yummy snack and lemonade. The kids hunted for colorful balls in the yard of the library. The ISU Extension from O’Brien County was . . .belltimescourier.com